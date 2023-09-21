CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After two goals in a span of less than four minutes, Poland and South Range boys soccer drew 1-1 in a battle atop the Northeast 8 Athletic Conference at Raider Stadium.

Coming out of a scoreless first half, the Raiders broke it open when senior Jack Staffeld slotted one home after a perfect header pass from Matt Fryfogle to give South Range a 1-0 lead.

But the Bulldogs answered quickly when Poland’s Colin McBride found sophomore Andreas Tsikouris for the game-tying goal with 26 minutes to play.

Poland goalie Michael Daley (13 saves) and South Range’s Collin Engle (10 saves) both made key saves down the stretch to keep this one knotted up.

The Bulldogs now move to 6-2-4 and 3-0-2 in conference play while South Range moves to 4-0-5 and 2-0-3 in NE8 play after the tie.