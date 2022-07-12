BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland’s 9U Little League baseball team took an early lead and never gave it away topping Boardman 4-1 Tuesday night at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

Poland would take the lead in the second inning when Max Kopacz reached on an infield single that scored Maceo Bannon to make it 1-0.

Later in the inning, Kopacz would score on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 2-0.

Canfield would get on the board in the third inning on an error to cut their deficit to 2-1.

But Poland would increase their lead in the sixth inning on a Treyden Ramage two RBI-single to make it 4-1.

With the win, Poland forces a decisive final game to decide the Little League District 2 9U title on Wednesday.