Poland 11U punches ticket to District Championship game

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite winning 9 games a season ago, the Tigers finished on the outside of the top 8 in Region 21 by virtue of their 3-point loss to McDonald in week five (20-17). For the second consecutive year, the Tigers were watching week eleven from the sidelines because of a mid-season loss to the Blue Devils. This year, that matchup will take place in week ten with all eyes focused in on what should be another crucial contest.

Springfield has won 26 of their past 33 games (78.8%). Can Springfield get back to the top of the league without their three-year starting QB (Brannon Brungard), top rusher (Luke Snyder) and the team’s top tackler (Zack Stouffer)?