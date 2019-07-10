Poland 11U punches ticket to District Championship game

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland rallied past Howland 9-6 in the 11U Ohio District 2 Little League Tournament at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman Tuesday.
Poland now advances to face Boardman in the Championship game Wednesday at 6PM on Field L1 at the Fields of Dreams.
The game will be televised live on MyYTV, and also streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN app.
