Point’s OT winner lifts Lightning over Blue Jackets 5-4 in Game 5

Tampa Bay advances in the NHL playoffs after eliminating Columbus 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday.

TORONTO (AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games, rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit before beating the Blue Jackets 5-4 on Brayden Point’s goal 5:12 into overtime.

Point also delivered the winner in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, a five-overtime thriller that wound up being the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 41 shots for the Lightning, who were swept in the first round by the Blue Jackets last year.