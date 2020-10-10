Plymouth hands Lisbon playoff setback

Plymouth gained 264 yards rushing in their first round victory

PLYMOUTH, Ohio (WKBN) – Plymouth snaps their three-game skid as the Big Red defeats Lisbon, 46-12, in the opening round of the Division VII playoffs. The Big Red (4-3) had lost their last three contests against teams who have combined for a 15-3 mark (Monroeville, St. Paul & Ashland Crestview).

Plymouth featured three runners who went for over 60-yards rushing (Shae Sparks, 88; Josh Stevens, 80; Evan Brandham, 61). The Big Red outgained Lisbon, 315 total yards to 166.

Lisbon drops to 1-6. Tyler Welsh threw for 58 yards on 7 of 11 passing. Ryan McCullough gained 50 yards rushing to lead the Blue Devils.

Scoring Chart

Plymouth, 46-12

First Quarter

P – Josh Stevens, 1-yard TD run (P 8-0)

P – Caiden Allen, 38-yard TD catch from Luke Hamman (P 14-0)

P – Safety (P 16-0)

P – Shae Sparks, 16-yard TD run (P 24-0)

Second Quarter

P – Evan Branham, 2-yard TD run (P 32-0)

L – Tyler Welsh, 5-yard TD run (P 32-6)

Third Quarter

P – Colten Sparks, 1-yard TD run (P 46-6)

L – Jacob Grodhaus, 3-yard TD run (P 46-12)

Next week, Plymouth will face Dalton in the second round of the post-season.