WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Record-setting quarterback Braxton Plunk’s stellar day led number 2 ranked Mount Union to a 69-0 win over Wilmington.

Plunk completed 15 of 18 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns on the day, with each score coming in the first half.

Senior wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr surpassed the 100-yard mark and ended with two touchdown catches in the win.

The Purple Raiders would score on their first seven possessions on their way to the 69-point route of the Quakers.

This is the fourth shutout for the Mount defense on the season and the second consecutive.

They have outscored opponents 145-0 the last two weeks after setting a record with the largest win margin in program history after a 76-0 win over Capital.

Mount Union improves to 7-0 on the season and will host Otterbein at home next Saturday, Oct. 28.