STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch baseball team downed Struthers 12-1 Thursday night at Bob Cene Park.

Watch the video above to hear from the Warriors after the game.

“I think that we came and showed up and played as a team and they showed up to hit and we just played really good,” senior Garrison Martin said.

“The weather hasn’t been very cooperative for us this spring, so this is our first game this week,” Head Coach Rick Mulinix added. “It probably will be our only game this week, so we just kind of use it as a good getting all of our pitchers some work today and using everybody like two or three innings just to get back into the routine Hopefully get ready for next week in tournaments.”

Freshman Anthony Perry went 3-for-4 for the Warriors, scoring twice and recording 1 RBI. Martin scored once and tallied 1 RBI, while Christian Starcher added 2 runs.

The Warriors improve to 13-6 on the season.