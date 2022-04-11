SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Caitlyn Pleska homered on her 15th birthday as Columbiana won 17-0 over Southern. Pleska finished 4 for 4, driving in 5 runs.

Maryn Hepler and Julia Rapp each closed out their day with three hits for the Lady Clippers. Columbiana, as a team, tallied 21 base hits.

Tori Long and Maryn Hepler combined for a one-hit shutout. Long struck out 8 of the nine opponents she faced. Hepler struck out an additional four batters in her two innings of work.

The two schools will meet on Wednesday at Firestone Park in Columbiana.