COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Caitlynn Pleska belted a pair of homers while registering a three-hit shutout for Columbiana in their 10-0 win over East Palestine.

Pleska tossed five innings with nine strikeouts from the center circle. She also hit her seventh and eighth homeruns of the season as she drove in five runs and scored three times.

Ava Davanzo hit two doubles for the Clippers. Tori Long scored three times.

Thursday, Columbiana will play host to Lisbon. East Palestine will return home to face Leetonia.