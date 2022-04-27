HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Caitlynn Pleska went 5-for-5 with five RBIs to lead Columbiana to a 16-3 win over United Wednesday in high school softball action.

Pleska singled in the first inning, homered in the second and doubled in the fourth, sixth and seventh.

Tori Long, Ava Davanzo and Ella Dota each finished with two RBIs.

The Clippers finished the game with 21 hits.

United’s Colby Burton tallied two RBIs in the loss.

On the mound, Long allowed three runs on five hits and struck out 13 in seven innings.

Tori Firth allowed 16 runs on 21 hits and struck out seven in seven innings.