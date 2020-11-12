Plenty of playing time at Hubbard; Eagles seek improved play in tough Northeast 8

Hubbard Eagles

Coach: Joe Bornemiss

2019-20 record: 8-15 (3-11, Northeast 8)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Ryan Laird and Andrew Frank

Coach Bornemiss states, “With the hard work we put in over the summer, our inexperienced players have stepped up and are looking forward to the challenge. We expect to compete in every game and get better as the season progresses in time for the tournament.”

The graduation of the Eagles’ top two scorers – Cam Resatar (19.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.4 apg) and Chanze Kelley (13.7 ppg, 3.6 apg) – will be difficult to replace.

A pair of senior starters return in Ryan Laird and Andrew Frank. A year ago, Laird scored 8 points per game and hauled down 3.8 boards. Number 13 took team-high honors in field goal percentage (48.1%). Frank almost put together identical numbers for points (5.9) and rebounds (5.6). Frank led the team in three-point percentage by connecting on 40.7% of his attempts (11-27).

“We have two returning starters (Laird & Frank) who will need to be leaders on the floor,” points out Bornemiss. “We’ll need to work hard, rebound and play at a fast pace with quick defense. We plan on playing eleven guys so our bench is deep.”

2019-20 Northeast 8 Conference Standings

Struthers – 12-2 (19-3)

Poland – 11-3 (17-7)

Girard – 9-5 (9-14)

South Range – 8-6 (16-9)

Lakeview – 6-8 (11-13)

Jefferson – 6-8 (9-14)

Hubbard – 3-11 (8-15)

Niles – 2-12 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Hubbard

Dec. 4 – Liberty

Dec. 8 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 11 – at South Range

Dec. 15 – Jefferson

Dec. 18 – Lakeview

Dec. 22 – at Brookfield

Dec. 30 – Canfield

Jan. 5 – at Poland

Jan. 8 – Struthers

Jan. 12 – Niles

Jan. 15 – at Girard

Jan. 19 – at Salem

Jan. 22 – South Range

Jan. 26 – at Jefferson

Jan. 29 – at Lakeview

Feb. 2 – Poland

Feb. 5 – at Struthers

Feb. 6 – at West Branch

Feb. 9 – at Niles

Feb. 12 – Girard

Feb. 16 – Howland

Feb. 19 – at Crestwood