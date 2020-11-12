Plenty of playing time at Hubbard; Eagles seek improved play in tough Northeast 8

Hubbard Eagles
Coach: Joe Bornemiss
2019-20 record: 8-15 (3-11, Northeast 8)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Ryan Laird and Andrew Frank
Coach Bornemiss states, “With the hard work we put in over the summer, our inexperienced players have stepped up and are looking forward to the challenge. We expect to compete in every game and get better as the season progresses in time for the tournament.”
The graduation of the Eagles’ top two scorers – Cam Resatar (19.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.4 apg) and Chanze Kelley (13.7 ppg, 3.6 apg) – will be difficult to replace.
A pair of senior starters return in Ryan Laird and Andrew Frank. A year ago, Laird scored 8 points per game and hauled down 3.8 boards. Number 13 took team-high honors in field goal percentage (48.1%). Frank almost put together identical numbers for points (5.9) and rebounds (5.6). Frank led the team in three-point percentage by connecting on 40.7% of his attempts (11-27).
“We have two returning starters (Laird & Frank) who will need to be leaders on the floor,” points out Bornemiss. “We’ll need to work hard, rebound and play at a fast pace with quick defense. We plan on playing eleven guys so our bench is deep.”
2019-20 Northeast 8 Conference Standings
Struthers – 12-2 (19-3)
Poland – 11-3 (17-7)
Girard – 9-5 (9-14)
South Range – 8-6 (16-9)
Lakeview – 6-8 (11-13)
Jefferson – 6-8 (9-14)
Hubbard – 3-11 (8-15)
Niles – 2-12 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Hubbard
Dec. 4 – Liberty
Dec. 8 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 11 – at South Range
Dec. 15 – Jefferson
Dec. 18 – Lakeview
Dec. 22 – at Brookfield
Dec. 30 – Canfield
Jan. 5 – at Poland
Jan. 8 – Struthers
Jan. 12 – Niles
Jan. 15 – at Girard
Jan. 19 – at Salem
Jan. 22 – South Range
Jan. 26 – at Jefferson
Jan. 29 – at Lakeview
Feb. 2 – Poland
Feb. 5 – at Struthers
Feb. 6 – at West Branch
Feb. 9 – at Niles
Feb. 12 – Girard
Feb. 16 – Howland
Feb. 19 – at Crestwood
