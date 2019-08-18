Playoffs conclude in Canton; will a school represent the area?

Just last December, Girard played for the Division IV State title

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the course of a three-day weekend in December (Dec. 5-7), the OHSAA will conclude their football season once again at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. This year will mark the 48th annual post-season in the state – dating back to 1972. That season the three state championship games were scattered among three separate venues. Class A saw Marion Pleasant edge Lorain Clearview – 20-14 – at Ohio Wesleyan. Double A was decided at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium between St. Vincent-St. Mary and Bishop Watterson. A contest which the Irish won 28-7. Finally, the Triple A final was played at the Rubber Bowl in Akron where coach Joe Novak’s undefeated Warren Western Reserve team toppled Cincinnati Princeton – 37-6 – to secure the area’s first state title in football.

There have been 9 programs from the area who have won a state championship. Those 9 programs have combined to total 21 titles including 8 won by Mooney and 4 by Ursuline. The most recent state championship was won by the 2016 JFK Eagles. The 14-1 Kennedy bunch finished off the season by topping Minster, 24-6.

Here’s a glance at the area’s accomplishments to date:

OHSAA Playoff History (among area schools)

Most Appearances

1.Cardinal Mooney – 29

2.Warren JFK – 23

3.Ursuline – 20

4.Crestview – 16

4.McDonald – 16

4.Poland – 16

4.South Range – 16

8.Hubbard – 15

9.Harding – 12

10.Columbiana – 11

10.Howland – 11

10.Western Reserve – 11

10.Boardman – 11

10.Canfield – 11

Most Wins

1.Cardinal Mooney – 63

2.Ursuline – 41

3.Warren JFK – 35

4.Harding – 18

5.Poland – 15

6.Canfield – 13

6.Hubbard – 13

6.McDonald – 13

9.Crestview – 12

9.Girard – 12

Most State Championships

1.Cardinal Mooney – 8 (2011, 2009, 2006, 2004, 1987, 1982, 1980, 1973)

2.Ursuline – 4 (2010, 2009, 2008, 2000)

3.Harding – 2 (1990, 1974)

3.Warren JFK – 2 (2016, 1991)

5.Brookfield – 1 (1978)

5.Lisbon – 1 (1995)

5.Poland – 1 (1999)

5.Warren Western Reserve – 1 (1972)

5.West Branch – 1 (1994)

Most Regional Championships

1.Cardinal Mooney – 17 (2014, 2011, 2009, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 1999, 1996, 1990, 1987, 1985, 1982, 1981, 1980, 1976, 1973)

2.Ursuline – 9 (2015, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2002, 2000, 1993, 1983)

3.Warren JFK – 7 (2016, 2006, 2003, 1998, 1992, 1991, 1989)

4.Harding – 3 (2002, 1990, 1974)

4.McDonald – 3 (1994, 1991, 1989)

6.Boardman – 2 (1995, 1987)

6.Campbell Memorial – 2 (1990, 1989)

6.Fitch – 2 (1992, 1986)

6.Poland – 2 (1999, 1995)

6.South Range – 2 (2017, 2005)

6.Warren Western Reserve – 2 (1973, 1972)

6.West Branch – 2 (1998, 1994)

6.Western Reserve – 2 (2013, 2011)