Playoffs conclude in Canton; will a school represent the area?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the course of a three-day weekend in December (Dec. 5-7), the OHSAA will conclude their football season once again at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. This year will mark the 48th annual post-season in the state – dating back to 1972. That season the three state championship games were scattered among three separate venues. Class A saw Marion Pleasant edge Lorain Clearview – 20-14 – at Ohio Wesleyan. Double A was decided at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium between St. Vincent-St. Mary and Bishop Watterson. A contest which the Irish won 28-7. Finally, the Triple A final was played at the Rubber Bowl in Akron where coach Joe Novak’s undefeated Warren Western Reserve team toppled Cincinnati Princeton – 37-6 – to secure the area’s first state title in football.
There have been 9 programs from the area who have won a state championship. Those 9 programs have combined to total 21 titles including 8 won by Mooney and 4 by Ursuline. The most recent state championship was won by the 2016 JFK Eagles. The 14-1 Kennedy bunch finished off the season by topping Minster, 24-6.
Here’s a glance at the area’s accomplishments to date:
OHSAA Playoff History (among area schools)
Most Appearances
1.Cardinal Mooney – 29
2.Warren JFK – 23
3.Ursuline – 20
4.Crestview – 16
4.McDonald – 16
4.Poland – 16
4.South Range – 16
8.Hubbard – 15
9.Harding – 12
10.Columbiana – 11
10.Howland – 11
10.Western Reserve – 11
10.Boardman – 11
10.Canfield – 11
Most Wins
1.Cardinal Mooney – 63
2.Ursuline – 41
3.Warren JFK – 35
4.Harding – 18
5.Poland – 15
6.Canfield – 13
6.Hubbard – 13
6.McDonald – 13
9.Crestview – 12
9.Girard – 12
Most State Championships
1.Cardinal Mooney – 8 (2011, 2009, 2006, 2004, 1987, 1982, 1980, 1973)
2.Ursuline – 4 (2010, 2009, 2008, 2000)
3.Harding – 2 (1990, 1974)
3.Warren JFK – 2 (2016, 1991)
5.Brookfield – 1 (1978)
5.Lisbon – 1 (1995)
5.Poland – 1 (1999)
5.Warren Western Reserve – 1 (1972)
5.West Branch – 1 (1994)
Most Regional Championships
1.Cardinal Mooney – 17 (2014, 2011, 2009, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 1999, 1996, 1990, 1987, 1985, 1982, 1981, 1980, 1976, 1973)
2.Ursuline – 9 (2015, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2002, 2000, 1993, 1983)
3.Warren JFK – 7 (2016, 2006, 2003, 1998, 1992, 1991, 1989)
4.Harding – 3 (2002, 1990, 1974)
4.McDonald – 3 (1994, 1991, 1989)
6.Boardman – 2 (1995, 1987)
6.Campbell Memorial – 2 (1990, 1989)
6.Fitch – 2 (1992, 1986)
6.Poland – 2 (1999, 1995)
6.South Range – 2 (2017, 2005)
6.Warren Western Reserve – 2 (1973, 1972)
6.West Branch – 2 (1998, 1994)
6.Western Reserve – 2 (2013, 2011)