Playoff rematch: Canfield to face Chardon looking to avenge 2020 loss

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second straight year, Canfield and Chardon will face off in the high school football postseason.

The postseason rematch will take place at Girard’s Arrowhead Stadium.

The game will be livestreamed for free on the WKBN app. A television replay of the playoff battle will air Friday night at 11 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.

The Hilltoppers rolled past the Cardinals in 2020, 38-6.

Canfield enters week 13 with a record of 11-1, while Chardon is 12-0.

Watch the video above to hear the pre-game thoughts from Canfield Head Coach Mike Pavlansky, Junior Quarterback Broc Lowry, and Senior Lineman Nick Bowen.

Chardon has won 24 consecutive games and 31 of their last 32 contests.

The winner of Friday night’s game advances to face the winner of Dover (11-0)/Kenston (11-1) in the Region 9 Championship next week.