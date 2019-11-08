Playoff preview: 3 minutes with South Range head coach Dan Yeagley

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range football team rolled off four straight wins to end the regular season and are marching on to Week 11 for the third time in the past four years.

After missing out on the postseason last year, head coach Dan Yeagley said his team was hungry to turn things around. The Raiders made an impressive debut in the Northeast 8 conference. Despite being the smallest school in the league, they finished second with a 5-2 record in conference play.

Saturday night, South Range(7-3) hosts Bellaire (7-3) at Raiders Stadium in a 4-5 matchup in a Division V, Region 17 matchup.

Watch the video above to hear Coach Yeagley’s thoughts on the season and the challenge ahead as they enter postseason play.