YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local Ohio teams were crowned regional champions and advanced to the state semi-finals, while three Pennsylvania teams took home District X championships. The OHSAA confirmed locations already, while we await final word from the PIAA on official dates and locations.

DIVISION III – Saturday, November 26 at 7 p.m.

Canfield (12-1) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (10-2) at Euclid Community Stadium

DIVISION V – Friday, November 25 at 7 p.m.

South Range (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (13-0) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Stadium

DIVISION VII – Saturday, November 26 at 7 p.m.

Warren JFK (12-1) vs. Newark Catholic (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

DISTRICT X – CLASS 1A – Day/Time & Location TBD

Reynolds (11-1) at Port Allegany (11-1)

DISTRICT X – CLASS 2A – Day/Time & Location TBD

Farrell (10-1) at Westinghouse (12-0)

DISTRICT X – CLASS 3A –Day/Time & Location TBD

Martinsburg Central (11-2) at Grove City (8-3)

