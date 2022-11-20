YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local Ohio teams were crowned regional champions and advanced to the state semi-finals, while three Pennsylvania teams took home District X championships. The OHSAA confirmed locations already, while we await final word from the PIAA on official dates and locations.
DIVISION III – Saturday, November 26 at 7 p.m.
Canfield (12-1) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (10-2) at Euclid Community Stadium
DIVISION V – Friday, November 25 at 7 p.m.
South Range (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (13-0) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Stadium
DIVISION VII – Saturday, November 26 at 7 p.m.
Warren JFK (12-1) vs. Newark Catholic (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field
DISTRICT X – CLASS 1A – Day/Time & Location TBD
Reynolds (11-1) at Port Allegany (11-1)
DISTRICT X – CLASS 2A – Day/Time & Location TBD
Farrell (10-1) at Westinghouse (12-0)
DISTRICT X – CLASS 3A –Day/Time & Location TBD
Martinsburg Central (11-2) at Grove City (8-3)