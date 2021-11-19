Playoff ‘Mojo’: Reynolds motivated by late teammate in postseason run

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Marlin ‘Mojo’ Jones’ biggest goal for senior season was to win back-to-back district titles.

“Last year when we left Eisenhower, he was in the back of the bus screaming, ‘Coach, we’re repeating again next year,'” said Reynolds head coach Josh Mull.

In June, at just 17 years old, Jones passed away from complications following brain surgery.

Last Friday, the Raiders made his dream a reality by winning the district championship.

“It was unbelievable,” Reynolds junior Jalen Wagner said. “The emotions were crazy.”

“It was emotional coming into the game, just the fact that we had to win that game for him and just keeping his honor up,” said Reynolds senior Clayton Rhoades. “Once we got it done, it was just relief.”

After the big victory, the Raiders made sure to include their late teammate and placed a medal around his jersey.

“It was very special,” Mull said. “The big thing was, it would have been so much better to hang it around his neck. He was a great individual, a great young man, a great football player.”

A district title, but the Raiders aren’t done. Reynolds takes on Northern Bedford Friday night in the first round of the PIAA state tournament.