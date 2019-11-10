Playoff heartbreaker: McDonald falls to Lucas in overtime

LUCAS, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald fell to Lucas 21-20 in overtime Saturday night in Division VII football playoff action.

The Blue Devils were turned away on the potential game-winning two-point conversion to seal the one-point victory for Lucas.

Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, McDonald got on the scoreboard with a Dominic Shadl 37-yard touchdown run, which tied the game 7-7.

The score remained the same until the fourth quarter, when Schadl gave McDonald the lead with a 2-yard touchdown run, which gave the Blue Devils a 14-7 advantage.

Lucas rallied to tie the game later in the fourth quarter, sending the game to O-T.

Lucas took a 21-14 lead in the extra session. But, Shadl found the endzone again to bring McDonald to within a point, when the Blue Devils chose to attempt the 2-point conversion.

Shadl finished with 119 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Blue Devils. Cameron Tucker added 104 yards on the ground in the setback.

McDonald ends the season with a record of 6-5.

Lucas improves to 9-2 on the campaign, and advances to face St. Thomas Aquinas in the Division VII Regional Semifinals next Saturday at 7 p.m. at a location to be announced on Sunday.