YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms will open Clark Cup Playoff action Monday at the Covelli Centre as they welcome the Madison Capitals to town.

It is the opening game of a best-of-three series.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Phantoms owned a plus-17 win differential from last season, which is the second largest improvement in team history.

The team has struggled against the Capitals this year, going just 3-6 against Madison. However, two of those three wins came at the Covelli Centre.

Game 1 is scheduled for Monday, Game 2 is slated for Tuesday and Game 3, if necessary, is Wednesday. Start time for all three games is 7:05 p.m.