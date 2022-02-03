YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Naismith Award is presented to college basketball’s top player every year, and this season, one of the early contenders is Kennedy Catholic grad Oscar Tshiebwe.

Tshiebwe was a two-time state champion with the Golden Eagles. He was a McDonald’s All-American that averaged over 23 points, 19 rebounds, five steals and three blocks per game during his senior season.

Now, he’s taking the college basketball world by storm at the University of Kentucky.

The Wildcats have won 18 games this year. They’re ranked fifth in the latest AP Poll, and Tshiebwe leads the team in almost every statistical category — points (354), steals (40), blocks (32) and rebounds (334).

In fact, he’s the best in the country right now. Tshiebwe has grabbed 334 rebounds in 22 games. It is 57 more rebounds than the next best player in college basketball.

Back in December, he grabbed a staggering 28 rebounds against Western Kentucky. That shattered the single game school record at Rupp Arena, a record that was previously held by Shaquille O’Neal and stood for over 30 years.

Tshiebwe’s stock is rising as a serious candidate for college basketball’s Player of the Year, and quite possibly for the upcoming NBA Draft.