NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster running back Ryan Gomes was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Titans’ dominant 42-3 win over Bethany on Saturday in week two of the college football season.



The game was broadcast live as the WKBN College Football Football Game of the Week.

Gomes piled up 194 yards with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win.

Westminster has now defeated Bethany in eight straight head-to-head meetings.