Player of the Game: Western Reserve’s Alyssa Serensky

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Senior Alyssa Serensky was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Blue Devils 51-46 win over rival McDonald Thursday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Serensky tallied a game-high 14 points to lead the Blue Devils, helping Western Reserve secure a share of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Title.