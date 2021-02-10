Player of the Game: West Branch’s Sophie Gregory

With the win, West Branch improves to 18-4 overall on the season

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch Freshman Sophie Gregory was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Warriors’ 43-33 win over rival Salem on Wednesday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video to see Gregory’s complete postgame interview.

Gregory led the Warriors with a team-high 10 points and six rebounds in the victory.

With the win, Walt DeShields’ team improves to 18-4 overall on the season.