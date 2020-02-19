Player of the Game: West Branch’s Nick Everett

West Branch's Nick Everett was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Warriors' 45-39 win over Columbiana Tuesday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.



The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print and Pebblestone Flooring.

Everett finished tied for team-high scoring honors with 12 points. He also added seven rebounds, as the Warriors tied a school record for wins in a season with 17.