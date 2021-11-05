Player of the Game: West Branch’s Dru DeShields

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch Junior Quarterback Dru DeShields was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Warriors’ 33-21 playoff win over Poland in week twelve.

The game was streamed live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video to see his complete postgame interview.

DeShields completed 18-26 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 135 yards and an additional score in the win.

On the season, DeShields has now surpassed 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, helping West Branch remain unbeaten at 12-0.