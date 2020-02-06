Player of the Game: West Branch’s Carly Scarpitti

Carly Scarpitti finished with 13 points in West Branch's 50-42 win over Salem.

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch Senior Carly Scarpitti was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Warriors’ 50-42 win over Salem Wednesday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print and Pebblestone Flooring.

Scarpitti finished tied for team-high scoring honors with 13 points in the win for the Warriors.



With the win, West Branch wins an outright Eastern Buckeye Conference Title.