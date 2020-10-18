Player of the Game: West Branch’s Brock Hillyer

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch Quarterback Brock Hillyer was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Warriors’ 43-13 win over East Liverpool Saturday in the second round of the OHSAA Division III Football Playoffs.
The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.
Hillyer completed 16-24 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
He also added 58 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Warriors.
West Branch advances to face Ursuline in the Division IV Regional Quarterfinals Saturday at 7 p.m.