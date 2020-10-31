Player of the Game: Warren JFK’s Cam Hollobaugh

Warren JFK's Cam Hollobaugh was named Player of the Game for his efforts in Friday's 28-18 win over Dalton.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s Cam Hollobaugh was named Player of the Game for his efforts in Friday’s 28-18 win over Dalton in the Division VII Region 25 Regional Semifinals.

The game was streamed live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.



Hollobaugh amassed 113 yards and two touchdowns in the win, helping the the Eagles advance to the face Lucas in the Division VII Regional Championship next Friday night.