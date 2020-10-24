Player of the Game: Warren Harding’s Brysen Powell

Warren Harding Junior Running Back Brysen Powell was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Raiders' 24-10 win over Austintown Fitch.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding Junior Running Back Brysen Powell was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Raiders’ 24-10 win over Austintown Fitch Friday night.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.



Powell rushed for 189 yards in the victory. He also scored on a 34-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play in the third quarter.

The victory helped Warren Harding improve to 6-3. The Raiders advance to face Hudson in the Division II Regional Semifinals next Friday night.