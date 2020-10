Ursuline's DeMarcus McElroy scored a total of four touchdowns in a 28-23 win over Cardinal Mooney.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s DeMarcus McElroy was named Player of the Game for his efforts in Friday‚Äôs 28-23 win over Cardinal Mooney in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

McElroy rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown in the win for the Irish.

The win helped Ursuline end the regular season with a record of 4-2.