Player of the Game: Ursuline’s Dante Walker

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline Senior Running Back Dante Walker was named Player of the Game for his efforts in Saturday’s 35-7 win over Poland in the Division IV Region 13 Regional Semifinals.

The game was streamed live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Walker finished with 69 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win, helping the Irish punch their ticket to the Division IV Regional Final.