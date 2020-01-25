Player of the Game: Struthers Senior Jared Laczko

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers Senior Jared Laczko was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Wildcats’ thrilling 36-35 win over rival Poland Friday night.



The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.



Laczko finished with a team-high 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 steals.

With the win, Struthers improves to 11-1 overall on the season. The Wildcats also take over sole possession of first place in the Northeast 8 Conference.