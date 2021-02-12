Player of the Game: Springfield’s Adam Wharry

Springfield Junior Adam Wharry was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Tigers' 64-55 win over McDonald.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Junior Adam Wharry was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Tigers’ 64-55 win over McDonald Friday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Watch the video to see Wharry’s complete postgame interview.

Wharry tied for game-high scoring honors with 18 points in the win. He also added five rebounds and seven assists in the victory for the Tigers.

Springfield Head Coach Steve French’s Tigers improve to 13-3 overall on the season.