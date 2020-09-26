Player of the Game: Poland’s Peyton Mrakovich

Poland's Peyton Mrakovich was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Bulldogs' 28-0 win over Hubbard.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland’s Peyton Mrakovich was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Bulldogs’ 28-0 win over Hubbard in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Mrakovich rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded an interception on defense.

The Bulldogs have now won eleven of the seventeen meetings with Hubbard all-time.

With the win, Poland improves to 4-1 overall on the campaign.