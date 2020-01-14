LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 11

Player of the Game: Poland’s Jackie Grisdale

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland’s Jackie Grisdale was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Bulldogs’ thrilling 51-35 win over South Range in a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week Monday night.

The Player of the Game is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print and Pebblestone Flooring.

Grisdale finished with a game-high 19 points in the victory for the Bulldogs. With the victory, Poland improves to 11-2 overall and remains unbeaten in NE8 action since joining the action in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com