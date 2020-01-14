Player of the Game: Poland’s Jackie Grisdale

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland’s Jackie Grisdale was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Bulldogs’ thrilling 51-35 win over South Range in a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week Monday night.

Grisdale finished with a game-high 19 points in the victory for the Bulldogs. With the victory, Poland improves to 11-2 overall and remains unbeaten in NE8 action since joining the action in 2018.