Player of the Game: Poland’s Jackie Grisdale

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland’s Jackie Grisdale was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Bulldogs’ 40-38 win over Marlington in the Division II District Championship game Saturday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Grisdale led all scorers with 16 points in the win for Poland.

The Bulldogs, under Head Coach Nick Blanch, advance to face Perry in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at Barberton High School.