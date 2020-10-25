Player of the Game: Poland’s Jack Fulton

Poland Quarterback Jack Fulton was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Bulldogs' 34-9 win over Chagrin Falls.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Quarterback Jack Fulton was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Bulldogs’ 34-9 win over Chagrin Falls in the Division IV Regional Quarterfinals Saturday night.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Fulton completed 4-8 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 69 yards and a 16-yard touchdown in the victory.

Fulton helped the Bulldogs improve to 7-1 on the season. Poland advances to face Ursuline in the Division IV Regional Semifinals next Saturday night.