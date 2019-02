WATCH: Player of the Game: Niles Senior Corbin Foy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Niles Senior Corbin Foy was named Player of the Game in the Red Dragons' 77-57 win over Howland Tuesday night in the WKBN Game of the Week. [ + - ] Video

Niles Senior Corbin Foy was named Player of the Game for his play in the Red Dragons' 77-57 win over Howland in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Pebblestone Flooring.



Foy tallied 27 points in the victory, helping Niles improve to 11-10 on the season.