NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Junior Quarterback Zack Leonard was named Player of the Game in the Red Dragons’ 10-7 win over Youngstown East in week three of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Leonard completed 9-19 passes for 84 yards. He also rushed for 54 yards in the win for the Red Dragons.



Niles improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2012.