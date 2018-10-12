Sports

Player of the Game: Niles Quarterback Zack Leonard

Leonard accounted for three touchdowns in the Red Dragon's 28-6 win over Howland

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 11:31 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 12:02 AM EDT

Player of the Game: Niles Quarterback Zack Leonard

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Niles Quarterback Zack Leonard was named Player of the Game for his play in the Red Dragons' 28-6 win over Howland in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week in week eight.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Fred Martin Ford.

Leonard completed 11-17 meetings for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown int the victory.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories