Player of the Game: Niles Quarterback Zack Leonard Niles Quarterback Zach Leonard was named Player of the Game after accounting for three touchdowns in a win over Howland.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Niles Quarterback Zack Leonard was named Player of the Game for his play in the Red Dragons' 28-6 win over Howland in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week in week eight.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Fred Martin Ford.

Leonard completed 11-17 meetings for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown int the victory.

