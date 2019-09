Leskovac finished with 17 carries for 139 yards and 2 TD’s

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nate Leskovac of Austintown was named Player of the Game in the Falcon’s 27-7 win over Ursuline in week two of the regular season.



The Player of the Game award is sponsored by Fred Martin Ford and Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Leskovac finished with 17 carries for 139 yards and 2 TD’s.

The Falcons move to 2-0 on the season.