POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Mike Pelini was named Player of the Game for his play in Mooney’s 38-34 win over Boardman in the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic at Poland Seminary High School on Saturday.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Pebblestone Flooring.

Pelini finished with 9 points in the win.

Watch the video above for an interview with Pelini.