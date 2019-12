Rasile had 46 points to help lead his team to a 83-42 win over Lakeview in the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Zach Rasile was named Player of the Game for his play in McDonald’s 83-42 win over Lakeview in the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic at Poland Seminary High School on Saturday.

Rasile finished with 46 points in the win.

