BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald Senior Molly Howard was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Blue Devils’ 49-42 win over Western Reserve.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week Thursday night.

The Player of the Game award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Howard scored her 1,000th career point in the win. She led all scorers with 26 points for the Blue Devils.

McDonald is now 4-0 overall on the season.