Player of the Game: McDonald’s Jake Portolese

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald’s Jake Portolese was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Blue Devils’ 72-54 win over Sebring in the WKBN Game of the Week Friday night.

The win improved the Blue Devils to 10-1 overall on the season. The BLue Devils entered the night ranked #8 in Division IV in the boys basketball state poll.