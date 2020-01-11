Player of the Game: McDonald’s Jake Portolese

Portolese notched a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-54 win over Sebring Friday night.

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald’s Jake Portolese was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Blue Devils’ 72-54 win over Sebring in the WKBN Game of the Week Friday night.

Portolese notched a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds in the victory.

The win improved the Blue Devils to 10-1 overall on the season. The BLue Devils entered the night ranked #8 in Division IV in the boys basketball state poll.

