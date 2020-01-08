Player of the Game: Kennedy Catholic’s Malia Magestro

Magestro tallied a game-high 25 points in Kennedy Catholic's 42-41 win over West Middlesex in the WKBN Game of the Week.

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic Senior Malia Magestro was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Golden Eagles’ thrilling 42-41 win over rival West Middlesex in the WKBN Game of the Week Tuesday night.

The Player of the Game is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print and Pebblestone Flooring.

Magestro piled up a game-high 25 points, including the go-ahead basket with two seconds left in regulation.

Magestro’s performance helped Kennedy Catholic improve to 7-2 overall on the season.