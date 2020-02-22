Player of the Game interview: Springfield’s Drew Clark

Live Now
Springfield's Drew Clark was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Tigers' 82-47 win over LaBrae.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s Drew Clark was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Tigers’ 82-47 win over LaBrae in the WKBN Game of the Week.

Clark finished with a mammoth stat line which includes 24 points, 15 rebounds, 7 blocks, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

The Tigers have now won nine straight games, improving to 16-6 overall on the season. They are the #2 seed in the Salem District, and will face the winner of Crestview/St. Thomas Aquinas on February 28th.

