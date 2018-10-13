Player of the Game: Hubbard's Rafael Morales Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hubbard's Rafael Morales rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles' 41-0 win over Struthers. [ + - ] Video

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) - Hubbard's Rafael Morales was named Player of the Game for his play in the Eagles' 41-0 win over Struthers in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week in week eight.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Fred Martin Ford.



Morales rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns, helping keep the Eagles undefeated at 8-0.