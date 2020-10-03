Player of the Game: Howland’s Eric Babinchak

Howland's Eric Babinchak was named Player of the Game for his efforts in Saturday's 32-22 win over Warren JFK.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland’s Eric Babinchak was named Player of the Game for his efforts in Saturday’s 32-22 win over Warren JFK in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Babinchak piled up a total of 256 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win for the Tigers.

His performance helped Howland improve to 3-3 overall on the season.

The Tigers have now won eight of their last ten meetings against Warren JFK.