Player of the Game: Hickory’s Michael Henwood

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory Senior Quarterback Michael Henwood was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Hornets’ 41-28 win over rival Sharon in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Henwood piled up 235 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win. He also amassed 202 passing yards and an additional touchdown, helping lead the Hornets to a outright Region 3 title, keeping thei undefeated 5-0 record intact.