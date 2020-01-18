Player of the Game: Chaney’s Sharrod Taylor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney Junior Sharrod Taylor was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cowboys 59-42 win over rival East in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week Friday night.



The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print and Pebblestone Flooring.

Taylor led all scorers with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals in the win for the Cowboys.



With the win, Chaney completes the season sweep of East, improving to 10-3 overall on the season.